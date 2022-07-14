Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,723 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of RODM stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.