Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $93.59 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $94.23 and a one year high of $119.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.01%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.