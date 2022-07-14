Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,630 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

NVS opened at $82.08 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.03.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

