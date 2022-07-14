Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $7,156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,074,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMP opened at $221.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $223.49 and a one year high of $332.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $253.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

