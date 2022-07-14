Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $201.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.