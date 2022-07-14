Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,284 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Upstart by 542.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,050 shares of company stock worth $6,471,369. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.17.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

