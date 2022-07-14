Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $60.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

