Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 164.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

VSTO opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,971. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

