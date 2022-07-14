Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,777 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 876,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 722,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 52,854 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 241,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

PFXF opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.