Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

MOAT opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.95. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

