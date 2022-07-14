Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,499 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI opened at $81.67 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $136.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.