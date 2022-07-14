Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RZV. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 805.7% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 232,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after buying an additional 207,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of RZV opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $105.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.