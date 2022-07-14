Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after buying an additional 80,484 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelon by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Exelon by 108.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.11 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

