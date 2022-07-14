Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in AON by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AON by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AON by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $263.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $341.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

