Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,483 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 49,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

FE opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

