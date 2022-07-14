Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,482 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,093,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,594,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,822,000 after buying an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,036,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 247,467 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 193,760 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98.

