Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $72.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.86.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Edison International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Edison International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,254,000 after purchasing an additional 188,761 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX opened at $62.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.01%.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.