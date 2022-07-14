New Gold (TSE:NGD) Shares Down 27.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) traded down 27.2% during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00. The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91. 1,708,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,569,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.38 million and a PE ratio of 4.33.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$221.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

