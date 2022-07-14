Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,488,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,360,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.33.

JLL stock opened at $172.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

