Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,509 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $328,743,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after buying an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 1,075.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after buying an additional 145,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $218.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.46. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.14.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

