Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after acquiring an additional 166,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after acquiring an additional 60,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $190.50 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.54.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.87.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

