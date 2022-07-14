The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after buying an additional 92,719 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $850,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 615.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 214,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

Shares of GT stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

