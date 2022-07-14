Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 62,482 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,482 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,418,000 after purchasing an additional 141,772 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,033 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 14.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,599,000 after purchasing an additional 143,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEI Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of SEIC opened at $52.31 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.65%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

