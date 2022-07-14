Ieq Capital LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of COUP opened at $58.78 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average of $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,095 shares of company stock valued at $832,747. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

