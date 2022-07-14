Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 22,326 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,326 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Progress Software worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,604 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,404,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,123,000 after purchasing an additional 95,233 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 45,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 53,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $231,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,705.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,051,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

