Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,360 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,164,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,508 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $83,055,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,363,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.70 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

