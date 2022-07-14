Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.73.

Shares of BLK opened at $585.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $623.22 and a 200-day moving average of $716.59. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.