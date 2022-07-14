Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $149.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.26 and its 200-day moving average is $154.19. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $138.60 and a 12-month high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

