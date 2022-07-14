Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,002 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.1% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,877,000 after acquiring an additional 386,395 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.1% in the first quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,377 shares of company stock valued at $22,471,598. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

