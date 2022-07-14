M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $185.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.51.

MTB traded down $5.11 on Tuesday, reaching $149.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,552. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.93 and a 200-day moving average of $170.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 16.1% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 436,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,496,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 80.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 104.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

