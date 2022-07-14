Jefferies Financial Group Boosts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $171.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.00.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.46. 21,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.01.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

