Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $140.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $117.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.36. 8,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,627. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.29.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lear will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 81.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.