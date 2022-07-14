Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 29th

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.02. 188,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,029. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 656,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 29,771 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 397,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter.

