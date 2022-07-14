Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 29th

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.02. 188,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,029. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.50.
