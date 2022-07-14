Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Visteon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.67.

NASDAQ VC traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,123. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day moving average of $106.25. Visteon has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,145,000 after buying an additional 47,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,647,000 after buying an additional 30,123 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after buying an additional 173,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

