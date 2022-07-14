Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,882. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.45. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 141.02%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,179. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.