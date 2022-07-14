Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.44.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 16,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

