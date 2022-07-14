Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WERN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.71. 915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,846. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

