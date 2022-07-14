Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.44 on August 1st

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the transportation company on Monday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.06. 365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 33.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMAB. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

