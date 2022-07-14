AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $342-348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.73 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.06 EPS.

AngioDynamics stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $791.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,649 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,266,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 238,739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 97,632 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth $6,802,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.