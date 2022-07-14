Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Park National were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park National during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Park National by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Park National in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Park National by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $118.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.02 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Park National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.