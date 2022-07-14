Isiklar Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $170,870.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,794.25 or 1.00013618 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars.

