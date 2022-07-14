Gameswap Price Reaches $0.24 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. Gameswap has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $26,312.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

