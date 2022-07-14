Gnosis (GNO) Price Tops $109.41

Gnosis (GNO) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $282.23 million and $3.07 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for approximately $109.41 or 0.00552806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,794.25 or 1.00013618 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

