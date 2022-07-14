HempCoin (THC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $34.00

HempCoin (THC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $659,588.58 and approximately $34.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,767.32 or 0.99877550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00041676 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00025464 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,712,951 coins and its circulating supply is 266,577,801 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

