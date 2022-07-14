Balancer Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Balancer coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00021362 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $172.53 million and $28.30 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,794.25 or 1.00013618 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 50,541,716 coins and its circulating supply is 40,808,049 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

