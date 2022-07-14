Frax Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $23.23 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00090184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00168100 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,366,058,927 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

