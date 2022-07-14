Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC) Director Ian Slater Buys 100,000 Shares

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) Director Ian Slater acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$31,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$910,600.

Ian Slater also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Libero Copper & Gold alerts:

On Monday, July 11th, Ian Slater purchased 100,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Ian Slater purchased 100,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$31,700.00.

On Monday, June 20th, Ian Slater purchased 300,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$86,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ian Slater purchased 200,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$77,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ian Slater acquired 200,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00.

Shares of LBC traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.28. 82,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$17.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. Libero Copper & Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

Libero Copper & Gold ( CVE:LBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.