$LONDON Price Hits $0.0011 (LONDON)

$LONDON (LONDON) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, $LONDON has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One $LONDON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. $LONDON has a total market capitalization of $48,141.69 and approximately $3.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00090184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00168100 BTC.

About $LONDON

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

