ANON (ANON) Price Tops $0.0123 on Exchanges

ANON (ANON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. ANON has a market cap of $93,027.96 and $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ANON has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00094484 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,758.89 or 1.00059214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

