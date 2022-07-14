Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.44

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and traded as high as $15.80. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 79,419 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Astellas Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

